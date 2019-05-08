Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay takes a look at the details of the Government's Zero Carbon Bill, and what it means for farmers.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders - legalising cannabis, Simon Bridges and farmyard noises, the impartiality (or otherwise) of Trevor Mallard, the Zero Carbon Bill, Royal babies and a Royal Wedding.

Andrew Hoggard:

The Vice President of Federated Farmers responds to the Government's Zero Carbon Bill and whether farmers are the whipping boys in the fight against climate change.

Seth Carrier:

We ask a NIWA weather scientist whether the world is heading to hell on a climate change handcart?

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on the 11th straight GDT rise (+0.4 per cent, WMP - 0.5 per cent), why feeding hemp by-products to cows is illegal when we're legalising cannabis and a heart-warming story about some Fonterra tanker drivers in Te Rapa.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Sustainability Analyst comments on the reality of planting one billion trees to mitigate climate change, where we're going to plant them and how are going to harvest them?