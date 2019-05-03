A woman was lucky to be alive after being struck by a tractor on a pedestrian crossing in Mosgiel yesterday morning.

Mosgiel Fire Brigade station officer Howard Weir said the woman was crossing Gordon Rd, near Hartstonge Ave, about 10.40am when she was hit by the front-end loader.

"She ended up between the front wheels of the tractor and she has suffered some injuries because of that - a bit of bleeding from a knock to the head.''

The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital with head, neck and shoulder injuries, but witnesses said she gave the thumbs-up gesture as she was being loaded into the ambulance.

Advertisement

The woman was lucky to be alive after being struck by a tractor on a pedestrian crossing in Mosgiel. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

"She was lucky to walk away from that. I don't think anyone would volunteer to walk in front of a moving tractor.''

The Serious Crash Unit has been called in to investigate.

Gordon Rd was closed to traffic between Factory Rd and Hartstonge Ave but reopened just after 1pm.