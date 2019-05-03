The Ministry for Primary Industries' has ramped up its Mycoplasma bovis programme in the lead-up to autumn and winter stock movements.

MPI said in a statement that the surge in activity was to limit the risk of disease spread, and to give farmers as much certainty as possible heading into a busy period in the farming calendar.

The numbers for Mycoplasma bovis increased activity ahead of Moving Day showed that so far 111 high priority farms had been evaluated.

Of that - 56 properties received a notice of direction, 36 were now under Active Surveillance, and 19 were resolved with no action required.

Advertisement

The majority properties under notice of direction in the M. bovis surge are beef. Photo / File

Mycoplasma bovis high priority farms under notice of direction:

• 24 are in Ashburton

• 10 in Invercargill

• 12 in Oamaru

• 10 in the North Island.

The majority of these properties are beef.

As for MPI's regular M. bovis numbers, overall the active properties have dropped from 59 to 54, with just one new infected property being found in the last two weeks.

Read MPI's Regular Update Numbers for the Mycoplasma bovis Eradication Programme below: