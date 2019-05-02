People can enjoy a day out while getting up close and learning all there is to know about alpacas.

Greenbank Alpaca and Brenor Alpaca are holding an Alpaca Open Farms day on Sunday, which is National Alpaca Day.

Greenbank Alpaca owner Ruth Hutton says the two farms will be open to the public free that day.

Anyone who wants to learn anything about alpacas or have a day's outing is welcome to come along, she says.

"Anyone interested in purchasing alpacas can get chance to talk to people, find out how to look after them, what's involved - everything about them."

Hutton says it is also an ideal chance for those who weave, knit or work with fibre to see how it feels and learn more about where alpaca fibre comes from.

There is a lot to for people to get involved in, she says.

She says at the alpaca open farm days she enjoys meeting members of the public who are interested in alpacas because that's where they started years ago.

Hutton says they have been farming alpacas since 2008.

The open day will go ahead rain or shine.

The details

- What: Alpaca Open Farms

- When: May 5, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Greenbank Alpacas, 144 Dalbeth Rd, (07) 357 5338 and Brenor Alpaca, 200 Kaharoa Rd, (07) 332 2336

- Cost: Free