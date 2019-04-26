The humble feijoa will be centre stage at the annual Feijoabulous festival in Whanganui.

The fifth feijoa festival, run by Sustainable Whanganui, will be held at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre on Sunday, April 28.

"We always sing, dance and eat feijoas on this day," spokeswoman Margi Keys said.

"Everyone brings homegrown feijoas and/or a dish containing feijoas plus its recipe so others can go away and produce the same."

There will be competitions for the largest (heaviest), smallest and ugliest/weirdest feijoa.

Attendees are asked to bring a fact about feijoas to share with others. There will be a space for children to create feijoa art.

The festival is 11am to 1pm on Sunday in the Harakeke Room behind the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, 83 Maria Place Extension.