Members of the Waitati community have been advised to ignore rumours about who may have killed Star, the miniature horse who was stabbed 41 times by an assailant who remains at large.

The call came from Star's owner Mandy Mayhem-Bullock during a candlelit vigil at the corner of Brown and Pitt Sts last night, where Star lived.

"Love is what connects us and unites us ... always be guided by love."

Mayhem-Bullock said it was a "crazy, random and unfathomable thing" that had happened to Star, and she expressed her gratitude for the support she and her family had received from the community, rescue workers and vets.

About 120 people attended the ceremony, where flowers were laid, incense was burned and songs were sung.

Members of the Waitati community attend a vigil for miniature horse Star, who was killed in a knife attack last week. Photo / Gregor Richardson

The Waitati Militia then led a parade down the street to where Star was found.

Mayhem-Bullock's friend, Angela Lyon, said the event was designed to clear the dark cloud which had been hanging over the community since the incident, and to celebrate the life of a miniature horse who was a well-known member of the community.

Detectives have taken a bloodied piece of rope from Ms Mayhem-Bullock's home as evidence in their investigation.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said detectives had several "people of interest" in relation to the stabbing, but "nothing substantial yet".

A CIB crime squad, based at Dunedin Central Station, has been dedicated to the case, which has horrified the country.

A police spokeswoman said Crime Squad 3, consisting of four detectives led by a detective sergeant, understood to be Det Sgt Chris Henderson, had been assigned the case.