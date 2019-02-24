As promised there was something for everyone at the Matarau School Country Fair on Saturday.
Numerous stalls sold or offered information about things-eco, plants and seedlings, cakes and sweet treats, books, clothing and a white elephant stall where all sorts of things were for sale except an actual white elephant. There were also hot and cold food stalls, auctions, raffles, face painting, pony rides, a water slide and much more at the very traditional family day at the very modern little school on Whangārei's farming hinterland. Photographer Michael Cunningham called in.