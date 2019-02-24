Milly Parker, 12, manages to both flinch and smile as a wash of water tumbles on her.

Tyler Curnow, 8, shows how to stay cool at school.

Yeah, nah, mate! Clive Adams has a go on the digger while Martyn Smith keeps an eye on things.

Ronnie Carson gets little Cairon, 2, ready for a pony ride while Deacon Carson, 14, watches.

Having country fair fun with facepaint and hats are friends Ruby Van Boldrik, 9, left, and Indi Ruddell, 9.

Nothing like big boys' toys to give a fellow like Connan Wiegersa, 14, a good time at a country fair.

As promised there was something for everyone at the Matarau School Country Fair on Saturday.

Numerous stalls sold or offered information about things-eco, plants and seedlings, cakes and sweet treats, books, clothing and a white elephant stall where all sorts of things were for sale except an actual white elephant. There were also hot and cold food stalls, auctions, raffles, face painting, pony rides, a water slide and much more at the very traditional family day at the very modern little school on Whangārei's farming hinterland. Photographer Michael Cunningham called in.