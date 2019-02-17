This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay talks to Rabobank's senior horticulture and viticulture analyst Hayden Higgins about the bank's latest Wine Quarterly report.

This week's top interviews are:

Shane McManaway and Don McDonald:

While New Zealand battles devastating fires in Nelson, across the Tasman North Queensland faces flooding of Biblical proportions with the likely loss of up to one million head of livestock. Today we talk to one of Australia's largest private farm land owners about the ramifications of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Nathan Guy:

National's Spokesperson for Agriculture comments on a Chinese cold shoulder, the big dry and the latest hit on the polls for the Nats.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's senior horticulture and viticulture analyst comments on the bank's latest Wine Quarterly report, the state of the horticulture industry and the fickle nature of avocado crops.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM denies we're getting a cold shoulder from China plus we ponder the polls, her Statement to Parliament and why Kiwibuild can't sell a $560,000 house in a million dollar market.

Graham Mourie:

We talk farming, footy and conservation with a former All Blacks captain who's standing for the board of the QEII National Trust.