Three properties in the Tasman fire zone are part of the Mycoplasma bovis eradication programme.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it is in close contact with farmers and emergency services in case herds affected by M. bovis have to be relocated away from the fires.

MPI said it was ready to move herds if needed, but in the meantime those properties remained under quarantine.

Meanwhile, MPI said in its weekly M. bovis update it was aware decreasing water levels on properties subject to movement restrictions were becoming a concern for some farmers.

Thirty-two properties nationwide are infected with Mycoplasma bovis - nine in the North Island and 23 in the South Island.

A total of 61 have had Infected Property (IP) controls lifted.

In its update, MPI said: "To all the farmers out there dealing with M. bovis – please don't hesitate to phone your ICP or the M. bovis liaison line if you need urgent or extra help or support, whether it's related to fire danger, access to water, or anything else.

"We know that these additional challenges can heighten stress levels. We want to help, so please talk to us early and whenever you need it. It's usually easier to resolve a possible issue before it becomes a critical problem."

Who to contact

General questions on M. bovis - call 0800 008 333 or email MBovis2017_Liaison@mpi.govt.nz

Compensation information - call 0800 008 333 or email compensationcoordinator@mpi.govt.nz

Direct farmer support (Rural Support Trust) - 0800 787 254

To report a pest or disease (Exotic Pest and Disease Hotline) - 0800 80 99 66