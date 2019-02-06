Fingers are crossed that silver screen stars may be putting in an appearance at this year's Te Puke A&P Show.

For the first time in several years the shearing competition at the show will include a female section.

Carol Hodge, who is part of the team that organises the competition, says she is hoping to entice members of the cast of She Shears — a documentary movie about two established, and three rookie female shearers and their quest for Golden Shears success — to take part.

"I'm trying to get a couple of them to come along. I'm not sure if I'm going to get any, but I'll give it a go," she says.

Advertisement

Carol will definitely be competing.

"I've got a couple of friends from Wairoa who are going to compete who are also shearing judges so they will be judging as well."

She says there increasing numbers of female shearers on the circuit.

"It's getting stronger and stronger. A lot more women are shearing. I started in the 1980s and there was bugger all, now we've got some amazingly talented ones. A couple of them have shorn 500 lambs in a nine-hour day."

Carol says strength is the difference between male and female shearers.

"For the women, technique is huge. I think it will be interesting to see if a woman ever gets to shear 700 in day which the guys are doing." Having female shearers at the show might encourage others.

"I think it's making the public aware that women are out there shearing and it's something different for the show. We are always trying to bring something out of the bag to make it more interesting for people coming to the show."

In another twist, the shearing area will also feature music, with Wairoa's Kiri Gilbert and Luke Graces performing.

In the men's section, Jack Fagan, son of veteran Te Kuiti shearer David Fagan is due to compete.

"We're a small shearing competition compared to the others around the country, with 30-40 competitors, and mainly we do it for the show — we usually have a lot of people sitting watching."

The shearing competition is due to start at 10am.