Brin Millar has the poise of a seasoned pro.

The 6-year-old Outram girl has been riding since she was 4. And at the East Otago Show in Palmerston on Saturday her 12-year-old mount, Rosie, was doing just fine.

"She's been a good girl," Brin's mother, Teresa Millar, agreed.

Meanwhile, on a bit of a steeper learning curve, newly elected Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Association president Garry Dodd, of Dunback, said he was enjoying his first time taking up the reins at the venerable Palmerston show.

With roots dating back to 1865, the show was a well-oiled machine, but there had been several small changes, including a slight change to traffic control, that were making a difference.

"People seem to be happy and everything is going to plan," Mr Dodd said.

"You can tell it's growing."

Feedback had been positive on the show's new horse yards.

With nearly 200 competitors in eight or nine events each, there was a record number of equestrian entries. Because of the national outbreak of the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, there were no cattle entries this year. And sheep and fleece entries were light.

But next year, there would be new stock yards at the site and Mr Dodd planned for more stock entries. Trade entries remained strong. The weather played along, with the sun shining on the several hundred people who came along to where the town meets the country.

