Today on The Country, Jamie took a look at weather around the world and found out it's freezing in Kentucky and sweltering in Australia.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

We ask the President of Federated Farmers, who's just returned from Europe, what's happened to our potential FTA with the EU? Plus we discuss the merits of airlines playing biosecurity warnings with videos on inbound international flights.

Hayley Gourley:

Rabobank's GM Country Banking gives us a sneak preview of the 2019 Agribusiness Outlook where the highlight is the likelihood of a three-peat of profitable farming seasons.

Todd Clark:

While we swelter, our Kentucky-based US correspondent freezes in a once-in-a-lifetime polar vortex that is making farming very challenging.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural land market and we ask if some of our best sheep and beef country going to the "birds and the bees".

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent says we wouldn't know a heatwave if it hit us in the face!