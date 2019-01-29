Wellington Anniversary weekend — with the Levin Show on Saturday and the Ohingaiti Sports on Monday — saw the end of the showring trials for the season.

The two events were well attended, with some competitors and dogs getting to both.

At Levin, the sheep were supplied by Lakeview Farm, with new manager Dave Milne doing a great job organising the trial with a small team of helpers, while Dannevirke's Bernard Arends did the judging.

Results

1, J Wilson & Cap 97; 2, R Mather & Sonny Bill 96.5; 3, W Schmidt & Rose 96.25; 4, G Wellington & Seamus 96; 5, D White & Jazz 95; 6, GWellington & Murphy 94.

Maiden: M Austin & Fizz 92. Local Maiden: 1, R Mather & Spice; 2, J Carradine & Hope; 3, J Barber & Bud.

Winner Lindsay Schmidt with the first prize at Ohingaiti.

The Ohingaiti showring event took place in very windy conditions, and learner judge Ray Morris from Mataroa had a busy day officiating, with more than 33 dogs taking part.

Results

1, L Schmidt & Jill 96.5; 2, W Schmidt & Rose 95.5; 3, G Wellington & Murphy 94.5.

Intermediate: 1, LSchmidt & Bet 90.5; 2, L Schmidt & Jed 83; 3, E Weir & Sky 81.

Open/man, Maiden dog: L Schmidt & Bet 90.5.

Maiden man/maiden dog: 1, M Loader & Cub 71; 2, M Rowley & Jess 62.5; 3, B McCormack & Pip 60.

The Wanganui Centre's hill season kicks off at the Feilding grounds, Mangapapa Road, Hunterville, this Friday and Saturday, February 1-2.