Telford stakeholders remain confident of a recent takeover bid succeeding, despite unexpected costs coming to light.

Unquantified additional costs relating to "deferred maintenance'' emerged during the Southern Institute of Technology's (SIT) process of due diligence, as it prepared a bid to assume operations of the beleaguered agricultural institute near Balclutha last week.

The disclosure was made by Lawrence-based NZ First list MP Mark Patterson yesterday, speaking to the Otago Daily Times about the next stages of the takeover process, as Education Minister Chris Hipkins begins to review the bid this week.

Taratahi, which ran the Telford agricultural training campus, was placed in interim liquidation at the request of its board last month, leading to a scramble by local stakeholders to rescue the 55-year-old South Otago establishment.

Advertisement

Invercargill tertiary provider SIT stepped forward as a possible saviour on January 14, after it announced it would prepare a bid for Telford to be submitted to Mr Hipkins for urgent consideration.

SIT chief executive Penny Simmonds submitted the proposal on Friday and, despite unanticipated delays in progress, she said she remained hopeful of a positive outcome.

"The costings we've put together are realistic, and include all aspects of a potential takeover [of Telford]. Nothing we've discovered during the recent process has changed our position with regard to the situation and our intentions.''

Quizzed on possible time scales for the takeover, Simmonds said it was now a decision "for the ministry''.

A spokesman for Education Minister Chris Hipkins said Hipkins would be "looking for a solution as quickly as possible'', and was seeking advice from the Tertiary Education Council after receiving the SIT proposal on Friday night.

Mark Patterson said that was in line with expectations, and "everything'' continued to be done to expedite the process of returning Telford to business this academic year.

"Although there's more complexity to the takeover than originally met the eye, particularly to the full costs of opening the gates once again, I remain positive.''

The ministry would need to give the proposal "full and proper consideration'' before making any announcement.

That was unlikely to occur this week, Patterson said, meaning Telford's original February 4 term commencement date was likely to be deferred.

"We were always looking at a deferred start date, and that's something I believe staff and students were also fully aware of.

"I appreciate the uncertainty that leaves for people, and hope we can all just hang on for another week or so to make this work.''

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan also urged patience.

"This needs to be a viable proposal that stands up long-term. If it takes a little more time to make it right for the long-term, we just need to keep treading water and keep our heads up in the meantime.''