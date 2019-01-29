The desire to bag some bargains at a vintage machinery auction meant an early start for six tractor enthusiasts last Friday.

A group from the South Otago Vintage Machinery Club was making its way south from Stirling to take part in the 32nd annual Crank Up at Edendale - one of the biggest gatherings of vintage machinery in the country.

Brendon Storer, a teacher aide at Stirling School, said it would take about four hours to reach the show site as they travelled sedately along at about 30kmh, looking at the scenery from the cabs of their vintage tractors.

Brendon Storer, a teacher aide at Stirling School, drives his 1974 Ford Country 754 tractor over the Balclutha bridge. Photo / John Cosgrove

''The event is a great family affair and each year in the past we have travelled down via a different route to stay off the highways, see the countryside and be safe, but this year we'll be trying to get there early to attend an auction.

''I've been going to Crank Up ever since it started and some years it's taken us nearly 10 hours to get there because we've had a bit of a look around before we take part in the street parade on the Friday evening.''

Wayne Storer said his family from Stirling had been attending the Crank Up show for 15 years. Photo / John Cosgrove

Storer's father, Wayne Storer, said the family had been attending Crank Up for 15 years.

He was driving an old Nuffield tractor towing an even older David Brown tractor.

''This is the first time I have driven this combination and the people who pass us on the road just love seeing the old tractors.''