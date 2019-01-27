Different generations gathered in Edendale for the 32nd edition of Crank Up at the weekend, where scores of machines and cars from yesteryear were on display.

From the cars and machinery at the event to the personal stories, enthusiasts were celebrating their rural heritage.

Couple Lauren Hayes and Jason McCallum grew up on farms surrounded by trucks and animals. They were delighted to be able to share the experience with their sons Flynn (7) and Lachie (4).

Check out more photos from Crank Up in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 9: Bill Riddell and Martin Larkin wearing original military clothes from New Zealand and Germany. Photo / Luisa Girao Image 2 of 9: Owen Bennett dresses as his great uncle, Willie Fox. Photo / Luisa Girao Image 3 of 9: Grahan Beker and Jim Murray brought to the event a MG08 captured by Auckland battalion in 1918. Photo / Luisa Girao Image 4 of 9: Nathan and Lucy Scurr proudly show the 1904 Burrel traction engine. Photo / Luisa Girao Image 5 of 9: Couples drive vintage tractors into chains in front of the audience. Photo / Luisa Girao Image 6 of 9: Traction engines were one the favourites attractions of the kids on the event. Photo / Luisa Girao Image 7 of 9: Last car built by George Begg in 1974. Photo / Luisa Girao Image 8 of 9: Farmers and machines enthusiasts were not disappointed in Edendale at the annual CrankUp where there were literally hundredes of tractors to be scene. Photo / Luisa Girao Image 9 of 9: Through the generations fire engines have always been a hit with children, just as this 1957 Landover fire engine donated to the Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade was for this youngster. Photo / Luisa Girao

"We are a rural family and believe that is important to show them what we like. My husband's family have trucks and the kids love this kind of event," Ms Hayes said.

Lachie was excited to see the tractors.

"When I grow up, I will have one like this," Lachie said, pointing to a David Brown tractor featured in the event.

At the traction engine site, another couple Lucy and Nathan Scurr were taking care of their "baby" — a 1904 Burrell model owned by Hokonui Pioneer Village.

The couple drove from Invercargill to Edendale with the machinery.

"In a car it usually takes 30 minutes, but it took us three hours and a-half as the engine runs at 10kmh."

At the military site, Owen Bennett was reconnecting with his past. He was dressed up in his great-uncle Willie Fox's military uniform.

"I am using the same military cloth that he was using in this picture from 1901. It is a honour for me."

Edendale Vintage Machinery Club president Ken Bell said this year's event exceeded expectations. He was delighted with the number of women and children who came along.

"This shows us how important it is to share our passion with the community."

Crank Up also featured George Begg's racing cars, several parades and tractor dancing.