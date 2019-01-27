Central Otago cherry growers remain happy with their numbers as the season winds down.

Local growers say it has been a successful season despite latest New Zealand-wide numbers indicating a dramatic drop in cherry numbers being exported.

Summerfruit New Zealand market data as of January 20 indicated more than 1.4 million kg of export cherry sales this year to date. This is down considerably on previous years.

The 2017-18 season period export sales totalled 3.6 million.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The export industry is largely based on cherries and apricots.

Cromwell orchardist Mark Jackson, of Jackson Orchards, said he did not expect this season to foot it with last year.

''The previous season set records for most people.''

''I wouldn't say [this season] has been heavy or light. For me, it has been a successful cherry season.''

Roxburgh grower Stephen Darling said he was ''quite pleased'' with the cherry harvest to date.

''We're light on apricots this year but our cherries are looking good.

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY | Rural events

Roxburgh Cherry Chaos not pipped by rain

14 Jan, 2019 12:30pm
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY | Lifestyle

Cromwell vineyards subject of book

24 Jan, 2019 2:00pm
3 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Horticulture

Rain puts damper on Hawke's Bay berry crop

21 Jan, 2019 6:00am
Quick Read

''It's a variable business and every year is different.''

Sarita Orchard manager Matt Blanch, of Cromwell, said the season had been ''right on average''.

''We've had an average crop load. The rain has caused a few issues.''

GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER