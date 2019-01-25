Vintage machinery enthusiasts from across Southland will converge on Edendale for its annual Crank Up this weekend.

The event, which started as a get-together of old-machinery enthusiasts from Edendale Vintage Machinery Club in 1986, has grown to be one of the largest of its type in New Zealand.

Club president Ken Bell said while the classic tractors and other vehicles were the main attraction, there would be something for all tastes.

It starts with a street parade around the town today at 7pm.

"Hundreds line up in the streets to watch the cars and have a beer and barbecue."

On Saturday and Sunday there would be static and live machinery displays along with craft and foods stalls, live music and helicopter rides.

"I do not like to use cliches, but that is the case: we have something for everyone to see."

More than 200 vehicles and pieces of machinery will be on display, and Bell expected about 7000 people to attend.

Each year Crank Up featured a different tractor manufacturer.

"This year we'll be featuring David Brown. We are expecting around 70 or 80 Land Rovers, Citroens and other classic cars, as well as about 100 tractors of all brands."

Bell put Crank Up's enduring success down to its diversity.

"We have a mix of contemporary and old machinery.

"The most important is that it is a very community-minded event."