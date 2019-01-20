Shearing champion Rowland Smith has taken just two days of the New Year to reinforce his claims to the major titles and possibly a second World Championship, by winning his first two open finals of 2019 over the weekend.

Smith won the Horowhenua Shears open final yesterday in Levin, just 24 hours after winning another open final 340km away in Wairoa.

He won by 1.31pts from Wairarapa shearer David Buick who whipped through the 20 sheep in 17min 46sec, beating Smith to the end by 29 seconds, apparently unfazed by his own travels – after winning the national crossbred lamb shearing title in Southland on Saturday.

Woodville shearer Daniel Seed, the No 1-ranked intermediate shearer last season, broke-through for his first senior win, beating runner-up Connor Puha by a point in their final.

Welsh shearers Dion Hughes and Llyr Jones were first and second in the intermediate final, and the junior final was won by local Darren Bryant, with a 3.75pts margin to runner-up and Welsh shearer Emlyn Jones.

RESULTS from the Horowhenua Shears at Levin on Sunday, January 20, 2019:

Open final (20 sheep): Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) 18min 15sec, 62.75pts, 1; David Buick (Pongaroa) 17min 46sec, 64.06pts, 2; Murray Henderson (Halcombe) 18min 59sec, 64.35pts, 3; Axle Reid (Taihape) 18min 9sec, 85.55pts, 4.

Senior final (10 sheep): Daniel Seed (Woodville) 11min 54sec, 46.1pts, 1; Connor Puha (Kimbolton) 11min 56sec, 47.1pts, 2; Tomas Lima (Levin) 11min 43sec, 47.15pts, 3; Alex Smith (Rakaia) 48.25pts, 4.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Dion Hughes (Wales) 9min 52sec, 42.4333pts, 1; Llyr Jones (Wales) 9min 12sec, 47.2667pts, 2; Callum Pritchard (Pongaroa) 8min 56sec, 47.6333pts, 3; Daniel Biggs (-) 9min 50sec, 47.8333pts, 4.

Junior final (4 sheep): Darren Bryant (Levin) 8min 16sec, 38.05pts, 1; Emlyn Jones (Wales) 7min 41sec, 41.8pts, 2; Taelor Tarrant (Mapiu) 10min 25sec, 52.5pts, 3; Heath Barnstall (Aria) 13min 8sec, 54.65pts, 4.

Novice final (2 sheep): Ben Duffy 9min 45sec, 40.25pts, 1; Jono Hicks (Marton) 11min 7sec, 52.85pts, 2; Josh Devane (-) 12min 42sec, 57.6pts, 3.