Two pupils from Southland Girls' High School have been selected for the trip of a lifetime to the United States.

Sarah Humphries (17), and Kayla Calder (16), have been chosen to attend the 4-H Congress in Bozeman, Montana in July.

They are among six TeenAg members from across New Zealand picked to take part in the sought-after exchange.

''I'm really excited and a bit shocked,'' Sarah said.

''It's going to be such an amazing opportunity.''

Her parents have a 570ha farm at Five Rivers, which runs sheep and grazes dairy heifers.

''The United States has large ranches and feedlots and I can't wait to learn more about their style of farming.''

Pupils will stay with host families and explore Yellowstone National Park as part of the three-week exchange.

Bridget Huddleston from New Zealand Young Farmers, will chaperone the pupils.

The other pupils taking part are Tyla Bishop from Oamaru, Olivia Mackenzie from Ashburton, Rhiannon Simpson from Timaru, and Mikayla McClennan from Te Awamutu.

