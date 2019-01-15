More than $100,000 has been raised for the Blair Vining Sports Foundation.

The money was collected from a black tie event auction and collections during the Blair Vining Bucket List rugby game in Winton last Saturday.

It was held for Midlands Rugby Club games record-holder Blair Vining, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

Blair Vining lined up for the national anthem with his mother Pauline and All Blacks players (from left) Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown. Photo / Supplied

Vining's wife, Melissa, said additional funds were raised through bar takings and collection buckets passed around during the match.

She said $9000 was collected from the donation buckets alone.

''People have just been above and beyond generous in supporting the foundation,'' she said.

After Vining was initially told by doctors last year he would not make it past January, Mrs Vining said a positive scan this week had given him an additional three months.

Listen to The Muster's Andy Thompson interview Blair Vining below:



Vining now plans to use his extra time to lobby for improved cancer care for New Zealanders and will share his story at a cancer conference in Wellington at the end of the month in an effort to get a conversation started.

Mrs Vining said her husband was quick to add the new plan to his bucket list.

''What we understand is 40 per cent of New Zealanders will be affected by cancer and it bothers him so much that the Government doesn't have a cancer plan and he wants to go and do his part for the rest of us.''