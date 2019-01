Motorists are being warned of two horses creating a driving hazard on Welcome Bay Rd.

The horses are running around loose near between Ranginui Rd and Ngapeke Rd.

A driver told the Bay of Plenty Times two horses were in the middle of the road "and drivers are stopping and swerving to try to get around them".

"Someone's going to crash into them soon if they're not careful," the driver said.

Advertisement

A police media spokeswoman said officers have been notified and have just arrived.