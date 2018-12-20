Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Simon Bridges and Winston Peters for their reflections on 2018.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

We catch up with the President of Federated Farmers following her return from COP24 Poland as we discuss 1080, swimmable rivers, quad bike deaths and rural suicides.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Simon Bridges:

The leader of the National Party looks back on a challenging 2018 and forward to attacking the government on immigration, housing, industrial unrest and the PC nanny state. Plus he has a question for his old adversary Winston Peters.

Craig Carr and Dave Jordan:

We're joined by the Group MD for Carrfields and CEO of Hemp Farm New Zealand as they announce an exciting new innovative partnership.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM (and our Politician of the Year) joins us for his final "I told you so" session of 2018.

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country - Christmas present edition

19 Dec, 2018 1:15pm
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country - Progress edition

18 Dec, 2018 1:15pm
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country - Ham edition

17 Dec, 2018 1:09pm
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY | Dairy

Listen: Why Rabobank dropped its forecast milk price

19 Dec, 2018 3:00pm
Quick Read

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the rural real estate market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Listen below:

GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER