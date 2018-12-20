Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Simon Bridges and Winston Peters for their reflections on 2018.
On with the show:
Katie Milne:
We catch up with the President of Federated Farmers following her return from COP24 Poland as we discuss 1080, swimmable rivers, quad bike deaths and rural suicides.
Simon Bridges:
The leader of the National Party looks back on a challenging 2018 and forward to attacking the government on immigration, housing, industrial unrest and the PC nanny state. Plus he has a question for his old adversary Winston Peters.
Craig Carr and Dave Jordan:
We're joined by the Group MD for Carrfields and CEO of Hemp Farm New Zealand as they announce an exciting new innovative partnership.
Winston Peters:
The Deputy PM (and our Politician of the Year) joins us for his final "I told you so" session of 2018.
Peter Newbold:
We take our monthly look at the rural real estate market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.
