Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with MPI's Director of Response for M. bovis, Geoff Gwyn for a progress report on fight against the cattle disease.

Geoff Gwyn:

We ask MPI's Director of Response for M.bovis whether the battle has been won but the war's a long way from over?

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture looks back on the 2018 farming year and forward to better biosecurity at our borders.

Nathan Penny:

ASB's Rural Economist reviews the financial year and previews tomorrow's final GDT auction of 2018.

Blair McLean and Jane Hunter:

Blenheim is our destination as we talk about the challenges of growing and picking fruit plus we give you a chance to win with our Winery of the Week.

Scott Duggan:

Volkswagen New Zealand's National Commercial Sales Manager talks about The Country's favourite ute!

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who reflects on the good, the bad and the ugly of 2018 farming year.

