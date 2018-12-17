Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with Don Nicolson and Eric Roy to find out if our Christmas hams are safe.

On with the show:

Steve Allen:

The chairman of the highly-successful Waikato-based Tatua Dairy Co-operative (aka the little co-op that could) looks at the way forward for the New Zealand dairy industry and says he has plenty of faith in Fonterra.

Dr Doug Edmeades:

Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who takes Greenpeace to task over its attacks on the fertiliser industry and the use of nitrogen fertilisers.

Don Nicolson and Eric Roy:

Today's panel features the former president of Federated Farmers and a former National MP, Deputy Speaker and current chairman of NZ Pork as we discuss the safety of our Christmas hams.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on a hot Monday coming our way and he offers a long range Xmas forecast.