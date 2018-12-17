Despite an almighty downpour on Saturday, local support for Dressage Northland's Championship event shone through at Barge Park over the weekend.

About 80 riders turned out to participate in Northland's annual dressage event. Riders competed across levels one to nine over Saturday and Sunday. About half of the riders were Northland resident and all of the 35 classes were sponsored by local riders, judges and businesses.

Kaitaia's Casey Burton, riding AJ Jeffs. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"Our local riders did pretty well and it's always nice if some local riders can get some of the prizes," Dressage Northland vice-president Janet Fox said.

Jo Shepherd from Kaitaia was one of the successful equestrians, riding three horses in the event and was named champion in Level six and reserve champion in Levels one and three.

Fox said there was a smaller turnout than last year but she said the change was to be expected.

"Last year's entries was probably our best ever with about 100 riders turning up so a little bit down but the price of fuel is going up and the price of everything is going up."

She said with Waitemata having held its dressage championships the weekend before, riders may not have wanted to compete with their horses two weekends in a row.

Fox noted that 22-year-old Aucklander Chanel Flyger performed particularly well in Level six on her horse Hot Chocolate MH (Matthews Hanoverians) who was no stranger to the Northland dressage scene.

"The horse [Flyger] was on was a Northland horse, originally bred by a Northland rider, until a few years ago so we've seen it come through the grades and it's nice to see it here and do really well."

She said riders had their hands full dealing with the wet conditions on the first day but the following day provided them with the reason this event was so special.

"The barge showgrounds are just amazing. There's heaps of room to warm up and its so picturesque.

"We had good feedback like from people coming from Auckland who said it was an awesome venue."

Level nine was won by Centurion III, ridden by Cambridge's Bill Miller. Owners Brett Kendall and Rosemary Carter said taking out the top prize was quite an achievement.

"The horse was quite a beast to handle and we didn't regard him that highly as a foal so we are particularly proud to see he's developed so well," Kendall said.

The pair from Karaka first attended the event in 2013 and had been back four times since. Kendall competed in Level two on his horse, Grace's Star, and Carter rode in Level five on Gretchen MH

It's a magnificent venue, its so picturesque," Carter said.

"You couldn't ask for nicer grounds, in terms of picturesque venues, this is probably the best," Kendall said.