Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with Sir Brian Lochore for a chat about Steve Hansen's latest announcement.
Lisa Murray:
Our Met Service Weather forecaster lets us know what's instore for the weekend.
Sir Brian Lochore:
Our Roving North Island Farming Ambassador sings the praises of his old mate Steve Hansen and says in a lifetime of farming he has never seen a season like this one!
Don Carson:
The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association continues his long-held tradition of naming his annual Ag Person of the Year.
Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden:
Today's panel tees off on Landcorp and we lament the staggering rural suicide rates.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders the possibility of Judith Collins as the leader of the National Party.
