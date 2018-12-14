Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with Sir Brian Lochore for a chat about Steve Hansen's latest announcement.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster lets us know what's instore for the weekend.

Advertisement

Sir Brian Lochore:

Our Roving North Island Farming Ambassador sings the praises of his old mate Steve Hansen and says in a lifetime of farming he has never seen a season like this one!

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association continues his long-held tradition of naming his annual Ag Person of the Year.

Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden:

Today's panel tees off on Landcorp and we lament the staggering rural suicide rates.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the possibility of Judith Collins as the leader of the National Party.