Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with NIWA weather forecaster Chris Brandolino to see if there's some warm weather coming our way for Christmas.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster says there's some warm weather coming our way as we count down to Christmas.

Advertisement

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders whether she's got grumpier as the year has gone on and if she's too soft on under-performing Ministers and too tough on farmers?

Doug Avery:

We head to a very green and grassy Marlborough to ask the Resilient Farmer how resilient he is following his month long speaking tour in the UK.

Kate Hesson:

We talk to an Independent Advisor who's setting up a business in dispute resolution for farming family succession. She says Christmas is a time when families gather together and is an opportune time to front foot these issues.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist what it's like to leave the world of corporate banking? What interest and exchange rates are going to do? And what's in store for farming in 2019?