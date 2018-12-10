Today on The Country Jamie Mackay talks to Matthew Herbert, a Taranaki sharemilker who has started an online petition to "Save Tip Top Ice Cream."

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert, tells us all about a big high rolling in to New Zealand and what it means for Kiwi farmers.

Matthew Herbert:

We talk to a media-savvy Taranaki sharemilker and Fonterra supplier who has started an on-line petition to "Save Tip Top Ice Cream" and so far he has gathered more than 5000 signatures.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics emphatically responds to Greenpeace claims that we need to ban New Zealand's hidden climate killer - synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky and on the menu is Fonterra's clawback, Landcorp making tax submissions, National dubious poll ratings and the dog's breakfast that is Kiwibuild.