Today on The Country Jamie Mackay talks to Matthew Herbert, a Taranaki sharemilker who has started an online petition to "Save Tip Top Ice Cream."
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert, tells us all about a big high rolling in to New Zealand and what it means for Kiwi farmers.
Matthew Herbert:
We talk to a media-savvy Taranaki sharemilker and Fonterra supplier who has started an on-line petition to "Save Tip Top Ice Cream" and so far he has gathered more than 5000 signatures.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics emphatically responds to Greenpeace claims that we need to ban New Zealand's hidden climate killer - synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky and on the menu is Fonterra's clawback, Landcorp making tax submissions, National dubious poll ratings and the dog's breakfast that is Kiwibuild.
