Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's Principal Scientist says after a wet and wild November and an equally awful early December, that farmers can expect a much-needed break in the weather.

Winston Peters:

The New Zealand First leader commends the 29th most powerful woman in the world, he defends his strong stance on immigration and he denies Rob Muldoon and Donald Trump were and are work place bullies.

Mike McIntyre:

The Head of Dairy Derivatives for First NZ Capital reviews last night's very positive GDT auction (up 2.2 per cent, WMP up 2.5 per cent).

Shane McManaway:

The chief executive of Allflex speaks from the heart about weather woes, the cost of fighting M. bovis and the cost to the rural community of our suicide rates.

Craig Wiggins:

We continue to discuss rural mental health and the staggering suicide statistics in this country - 20,000 people will attempt suicide, 50,000 make a suicide plan and 150,000 of us think about suicide.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.