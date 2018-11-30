Forty-three properties found to have Mycoplasma bovis have now had their infected property (IP) status lifted.

A property in Otago had its IP status removed this week.

There are now 32 active IPs - nine in the North Island and 23 in the South Island.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says all active infected properties are under quarantine controls.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

These controls restrict the movement of stock and equipment on and off those farms to contain the disease.

Active infected properties have yet to be depopulated, cleaned, and have their restrictions lifted.

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY

Canterbury farmers discuss Mycoplasma bovis

30 Nov, 2018 11:28am
3 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Dairy

Tough year offers lessons says Dairy Holdings CEO

29 Nov, 2018 12:00pm
3 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Rural health

M. bovis vet receives national recognition

28 Nov, 2018 3:00pm
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY

Four Mycoplasma bovis myths busted

9 Nov, 2018 4:45pm
3 minutes to read