Forty-three properties found to have Mycoplasma bovis have now had their infected property (IP) status lifted.

A property in Otago had its IP status removed this week.

There are now 32 active IPs - nine in the North Island and 23 in the South Island.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says all active infected properties are under quarantine controls.

These controls restrict the movement of stock and equipment on and off those farms to contain the disease.

Active infected properties have yet to be depopulated, cleaned, and have their restrictions lifted.