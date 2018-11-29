With vintage tractor rides, mini-jeeps and a whole lot of animals - there's something for everyone at the Whangārei A&P Show.

The 138th annual event is on tomorrow at Barge Showgrounds from 9am to 4.30pm.

Chris Mason, event organiser and CEO of the Whangārei A&P Society, said there was no other event in Whangārei which brought the community together like the A&P show.

"It's a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, get up close with some animals and enjoy all the free activities on the day.

Advertisement

"A&P Shows are the stuff childhood memories are made of," she said.

The forecast is looking wet and windy tomorrow but rain or shine, the show will go on.

It will feature all the usual favourites - including the famous Suzie Moo Show, the Farmyard Nursery and Santa's Grotto.

There is also a number of brand new performances added to this year's line up including Mrs Wishy Washy's Show, where children are invited to participate in washing the farm animals; and Sue and Bruce's Christmas Feast, where children can learn all about where their Christmas dinner comes from.

Gay Moller shows off her alpacas to Emma Moscrip, Pru Rhynd and Matt Kingi at last year's A&P show. Photo/Tania Whyte

There will be lots of other free activities such as pony rides, the vintage tractor, mini-jeeps and bouncy castles, while bigger children will be able to have a go in the fun, rural based competitions in the TeenAg arena.

As usual there will be plenty of animals - the sheep section will be bigger than ever with a new exhibition of sheep breeds including the new Beltex-X and the less common Dorper sheep.

The Civil Contractors New Zealand regional excavator operator competition will also be held at the show.

As part of the competition children as young as 2 will be able to have a turn on a mini digger for a gold coin donation, which raises funds for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Alistair McIntyre - aka Doug the Digger - will be on site helping the children operate the mini digger.

Children will come through one at a time and put their vests on before getting behind the controls. Parts of the digger will be disabled to prevent any mishaps.

Gates to the show open at 9am. Children aged 5 and under are free while entry is $10 for adults and $5 for schoolchildren.