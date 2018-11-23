Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Sustainability Superstar Tracy Brown.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

We ask our Met Service Weather forecaster what's in store for the weekend. Will the South get any respite?

Advertisement

Tracy Brown:

Rowena catches up with the winner of the 'Sustainability Superstar' category at last night's NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards.

Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden:

This week the two farmer J's discuss the implications of labour shortages in rural areas.

Don Carson:

Is a freelance rural commentator who comments on yesterday's seminar on primary industry training and what should be on everyone's bucket list.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders APEC and Andrew Little's prison crusade.