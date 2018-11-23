Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Sustainability Superstar Tracy Brown.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

We ask our Met Service Weather forecaster what's in store for the weekend. Will the South get any respite?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tracy Brown:

Rowena catches up with the winner of the 'Sustainability Superstar' category at last night's NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards.

Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden:

This week the two farmer J's discuss the implications of labour shortages in rural areas.

Don Carson:

Is a freelance rural commentator who comments on yesterday's seminar on primary industry training and what should be on everyone's bucket list.

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY | Rural events

New Sir Brian Lochore sports award has rural flavour

22 Nov, 2018 2:45pm
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country - Flooding edition

22 Nov, 2018 1:45pm
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country - Rural women edition

21 Nov, 2018 1:00pm
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country Southern USA Farming Tour 2018

22 Nov, 2018 2:30pm
2 minutes to read

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders APEC and Andrew Little's prison crusade.

Listen below:

GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER