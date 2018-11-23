Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Sustainability Superstar Tracy Brown.
Lisa Murray:
We ask our Met Service Weather forecaster what's in store for the weekend. Will the South get any respite?
Tracy Brown:
Rowena catches up with the winner of the 'Sustainability Superstar' category at last night's NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards.
Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden:
This week the two farmer J's discuss the implications of labour shortages in rural areas.
Don Carson:
Is a freelance rural commentator who comments on yesterday's seminar on primary industry training and what should be on everyone's bucket list.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders APEC and Andrew Little's prison crusade.
