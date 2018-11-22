Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Geoffrey Young and Chanelle Purser for an update on how the clean up is going after flooding in the Otago/Southland region.

On with the show:

Geoffrey Young and Chanelle Purser:

Rowena asks the Federated Farmers Southland President and a Tapanui dairy farmer for an update on the Otago/Southland region which is facing a huge clean up after some of the worst flooding in decades.

Simon Bridges:

The National Party Leader gives Andy Thompson a hard time about his Movember efforts and accuses Jamie Mackay of going on a junket. He also ponders if APEC was a junket and if the US/China Trade War could be good for New Zealand.

Kieran McAnulty and Mark Patterson:

We head to Taiwan to catch up with Labour List MP McAnulty and New Zealand First List MP Patterson who have been meeting with Taiwanese agricultural officials.

Steve Hollander and Sir Brian Lochore:

Ro chats to Steve Hollander, the founder and trustee of the Hilux New Zealand Rural Games and rugby legend Sir Brian Lochore about a new award set up in his honour at the Norwood Rural Sports Awards.

Chris Russell:

Today our Aussie correspondent talks about a dust storm heading to Sydney and gives an update on shortage of shearers across the ditch.

Paul Sharp:

The consultant nutritionist for Seales Winslow is at day two of the three day Australasian Dairy Science Symposium in Palmerston North.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country Host wraps up his Southern USA Farming and Sightseeing Tour before boarding the plane to head back to New Zealand.