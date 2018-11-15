The Country host, Jamie Mackay is touring around Southern USA with a group of farmers keeping him on his toes.

Keep up with their latest antics with Jamie's photo gallery and with interviews from the show.

Check out Jamie Mackay's photo galleries below.

Not a bad place to visit on day two of The Country's Farming Tour of the Southern States. The Space Centre Houston. Home to NASA. Kick arse Saturn 5 that launched the Apollo missions. Largest ⁦NASA⁩ rocket ever built. George H W Bush. Home of the Kentucky Derby. The Country farming and sightseeing tour arrives in Louisville...home of The Greatest. Covering the naughty bits on the Statue of David in Louisville ... At the home of Kentucky Bourbon. Louisville Slugger. Where they make the baseball bats. Silver Charm. Winner of the 1997 Kentucky Derby. At the "Old Friends" Retirement Farm for race horses at Lexington. Ribeye steak at $14.49 per pound at a Kroger supermarket. Do the kilogram and currency conversion and we are pretty much in the same ball park price wise. Or you could try organic lamb loin chops at $14.99 per pound ($33 per kilogram). Very difficult to find lamb in a US supermarket. Real cowboys herding cattle at the new supersized covered Lexington sale yards. A really slick 5 star operation complete with restaurant, retail and museum. The latest stop on tour. The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where you can buy this 2019, 7 litre, 750 hp supercharged hot convertible Corvette for a cool $US 150k. Three great artists side by side at the Country Music Hall Of Fame. Amongst a huge wall of gold records in the Country Music Hall of Fame, I literally stumble into this favourite. At the RDF-TV studios in Nashville with Marlin⁩ Bohling. These guys are the largest Rural TV and Radio broadcasters in North America!

Photo Gallery Two:

The ⁦Allflex⁩ eartag has been to some pretty cool places on ⁦The Country⁩ tour of the southern states of the USA. But the Ryman Auditorium - home of the Grand Ole Opry - in Nashville takes some beating. This place is great! Johnny Cash is everywhere in Nashville. This from the wall of our hotel bar. The wreath marks the spot where Martin Luther King was assassinated on April 4th, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. It is haunting.

Jamie Mackay and Todd Clark:

The Country's Executive Producer Rowena Duncum caught up with Jamie Mackay and our US correspondent Todd Clark from Lexington Kentucky on the South States Farming Tour. Mackay informs Clark that he will be hosting 31 Kiwi farmers for dinner!

Listen below:



Jamie Mackay in Nashville:

Jamie gives a tour update from Nashville, where he visited the National Civil Rights Museum and met rural broadcasting legend Marlin Bohling.

Listen below:



Jamie has been catching up on the sights and sounds of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale at Lexington, Kentucky.

Going, going, gone! For $200k at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale at Lexington, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/BzAmxqUPkQ — The Country (@TheCountry) November 11, 2018

Although he struggled to work out what was being said at this Lexington sale yard.