There's no gain without pain and last Saturday in Dannevirke it was the Mental Health Foundation which gained as a result of a tough Be Active boot camp.

"The Mental Health Foundation promotes five key strategies, one is being active, so this is a way to promote mental health awareness while trying to make exercise part of our daily lives," Jane Phillips-Bell of JPB Fitness said.

Three generations of one family took part in the community boot camp at St Joseph's on Saturday morning. Kasey Lochead, left, with Remi Jones, Ada France holding Maci Jones, Sam Smyth, co-owner of Bams Boxing and Fitness and event co-organiser, Jessie Rowe, holding Porter Rowe and Maddie France.

"We came together as a community and I'm very pleased with how it's gone, so we'll look to run more community sessions in the future.

Phillips-Bell organised the event along with Erana Petti-Webber, co-owner of Activate Gym and Sam Smyth, co-owner of Bam's Boxing and Fitness, with three groups rotating through the sessions of full-on exercise.

Rowena Bowie, left, gets her punches away at the boot camp.

And despite the heat and the intense 30-minute workouts, those taking part were pumped and looking forward to more, even though those on the sideline could see the pain in some faces.

"It's awesome all these people turned out for a good cause," Smyth said.

"Everyone rocked it today. Thanks to everyone for showing up, sweating it out and for all your generous donations."

Strength session led by Jane Phillips-Bell, left of JPB Fitness leads one of the boot camp groups.

The #BEACTIVE initiative supports decreasing the negative stigma, with the five key strategies, remember to talk to each other, get plenty of exercise and eat well, get outdoors, get plenty of Vitamin D and be nice to one another.