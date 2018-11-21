Today on The Country, we catch up with the President of Rural Women NZ after last night's awards.

On with the show:

Grant Watson:

Fonterra's Director of Global Food Service on a very dismal overnight GDT auction result. We ask what's driving these near constant declines.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy Prime Minister talks trade war implications with Andy Thompson.

Nathan Penny:

The ASB Rural Economist on what's going to happen to the milk price following another GDT decline.

Fiona Gower:

The President of Rural Women NZ updates us on the organisation's two-day summit and last night's Rural Women NZ Business Awards.

Chris Brandolino:

The NIWA Principal weather forecaster delivers some astonishing rainfall figures for Dunedin and Otago, and there's more to come!



Blair McLean:

Our Blenheim-based wine correspondent with our Winery of the Week and how the wine region's faring after recent bad weather.



Barbara Kuriger/Kiri Allen:

Ro's Panel. With Wairarapa's Kieran McAnulty overseas for work, we've benched the Waikato's Tim van der Molen in favour of a girl-power political panel today! In the blue corner, Taranaki/King Country MP Barbara Kuriger, in the red corner Kiri Allen, an East Coast-based Labour List MP.