Today on The Country, Rowena catches up with Jamie Mackay who has been checking out the mighty Mississippi on his Southern USA Farming Tour.

On with the show:

Jamie Mackay:

Today Rowena catches up with Jamie for an update on his farming and sightseeing tour of Southern USA. Today we find him near the mighty Mississippi, soaking up the sights of Bourbon Street. Catch up with his latest antics here.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert. We look at a big weekend of weather events and what's in store for the week – including if there's any good news for the dry North Island.

Don Nicolson and Andy Thompson:

Today's panel are both in Invercargill today and raring to share their views on New Zealand importing coal to generate electricity, but simultaneously banning oil and gas exploration, plus how our dairy co-op's are doing.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

We'll cross to our Invercargill studio once again, where Andy Thompson catches up with the newly appointed DairyNZ director on Green House Gas emissions and their interaction with Genetic Engineering and the economy.

Tony Leggett:

The publisher of the CountryWide and Dairy Exporter Magazines, on the inaugural National Effluent Expo and Pasture Summits next week, his reflections on the New Zealand Agricultural Show and how things are looking on the ground in the Manawatu.