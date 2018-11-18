Celebration, many thank-yous and stories were shared at a Whangārei function on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Northland Rescue Helicopter service.

Since November 17, 1988, rescue teams have flown 20,000 patients. Last year 901 patients were flown and so far this year 819 patients have been flown to hospitals.

The service flies sometimes several times a day across the wider region from Kaitaia to Auckland. Northern Advocate chief reporter John Stone was there on Friday as the vital service's supporters celebrated.

Greg Alexander from NZME, left, Tony Morris from Northland Rescue Helicopters, and Adelle Allbon and Scott Kennedy, both from BDO
Greg Alexander from NZME, left, Tony Morris from Northland Rescue Helicopters, and Adelle Allbon and Scott Kennedy, both from BDO
Northland Emergency Services Trust member Tim Davidson, left, and Don Barker
Northland Emergency Services Trust member Tim Davidson, left, and Don Barker
Steve Couchman and Leigh Knightbridge.
Steve Couchman and Leigh Knightbridge.
The service's ambassador Richard Shepherd, left, Northpower chief executive Andrew McLeod and Northland Rescue Helicopters' chief executive Vanessa Furze.
The service's ambassador Richard Shepherd, left, Northpower chief executive Andrew McLeod and Northland Rescue Helicopters' chief executive Vanessa Furze.
The service's ambassador Richard Shepherd, left, Northpower chief executive Andrew McLeod and Northland Rescue Helicopters' chief executive Vanessa Furze.
The service's ambassador Richard Shepherd, left, Northpower chief executive Andrew McLeod and Northland Rescue Helicopters' chief executive Vanessa Furze.
Kathy Voelkerling, left and flight nurse Janet baker
Kathy Voelkerling, left and flight nurse Janet baker
Pilot Gerhard Pistorious, left, St John Northland operation manager Tony Devanney and pilot Peter Davies.
Pilot Gerhard Pistorious, left, St John Northland operation manager Tony Devanney and pilot Peter Davies.

Related articles:

NORTHERN ADVOCATE

Families turn out to emergency services day

14 Nov, 2018 11:00am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Tramper 'lucky to be alive' after nighttime fall down 20m waterfall

9 Nov, 2018 6:00pm
3 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY

Thirty years of chopper rescues in Northland

8 Nov, 2018 8:00am
3 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY

Kerikeri base for Air Force Seasprite choppers

1 Nov, 2018 2:00pm
2 minutes to read