Celebration, many thank-yous and stories were shared at a Whangārei function on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Northland Rescue Helicopter service.

Since November 17, 1988, rescue teams have flown 20,000 patients. Last year 901 patients were flown and so far this year 819 patients have been flown to hospitals.

The service flies sometimes several times a day across the wider region from Kaitaia to Auckland. Northern Advocate chief reporter John Stone was there on Friday as the vital service's supporters celebrated.

Greg Alexander from NZME, left, Tony Morris from Northland Rescue Helicopters, and Adelle Allbon and Scott Kennedy, both from BDO

Northland Emergency Services Trust member Tim Davidson, left, and Don Barker

Steve Couchman and Leigh Knightbridge.

The service's ambassador Richard Shepherd, left, Northpower chief executive Andrew McLeod and Northland Rescue Helicopters' chief executive Vanessa Furze.

Kathy Voelkerling, left and flight nurse Janet baker