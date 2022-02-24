Photo / File

About 1100 sheep have been prepared for "last-show-standing" - the Apiti and District Show Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in the Central North Island tomorrow.

This year it is just the fourth, and last, of the 32 shearing sports competitions originally scheduled for the North Island this summer.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the other 28 - 17 of which were to have been held in the South Island.

More than 150 competitors took part at the Apiti and District Show last year, including 119 shearers, organiser Russell Knight said.

The usual numbers of sheep still had to be prepared this year, despite the possibility of a significant decline in the numbers of competitors, he said.

Knight based his prediction on the experiences of other championships since the Horowhenua Shears in Levin finally got the season in the North Island underway five weeks ago.

However, it is expected that 18 competitors will participate in the last two rounds of the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit, including several from the South Island, which will assure a high-class open shearing grade.

The lamb shearing and second-shear rounds would normally have been held at the Rangitikei Shearing Sports and the Pahiatua Shears, both of which have been cancelled.

Apiti is now compulsory for competitors to be eligible for the top 12 to go to the Circuit finals day on March 5, which, with the Golden Shears also cancelled, will be at Armidale Merino Stud, near Gimmerburn, in Central Otago.

The Circuit is in its 50th year and has had three rounds already held in the South Island in October and November.

The Apiti shearing has had online entries for the first time ever, as part of the desperate efforts to keep the Circuit alive.

Only those with vaccination passes will be admitted to the grounds, which are about 40km northeast of Feilding via State Highway 54 and Kimbolton Rd, in a pastoral farming area also now known by tourists and trampers as a gateway to the Ruahine Ranges.

As a further precaution to limit numbers onsite at any one time, organisers are departing from the usual practice of having most of the nine finals at the end of the day.

Instead, the events will be staged in brackets, from heats through to finals, starting with novice and junior classes from 8 am.

The championships take place on an open-side six-stand board, with cover and shade for spectators, but social distancing and mask-wearing compliance will be needed.

The PGG Wrightson National Shearing Circuit has been given a boost with a TAB decision to stage two betting pools, which opened yesterday.

In one pool punters can wager on who will win the final, and in the other, who will make the top three.

The Circuit is currently headed by Southland shearer and 2014 Circuit champion Nathan Stratford, who is also the defending champion in the Apiti open shearing.

Stratford is also the TAB's favourite for the ultimate prize, quoted at $1.70 to win the Circuit when the pool opened.

Defending circuit champion Leon Samuels, also from Southland, is the second favourite.

The PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit started at Alexandra in October with 23 entries, but no more than 18 are expected to compete at Apiti.

Provisional points, based on placings in the heats at each show and with tied points placing based on placings in the heats at Alexandra, are:

1. Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 34pts; 2.Troy Pyper (Cheviot) 21pts; 3. Ethan Pankhurst (Masterton) 21pts; 4. David Gordon (Masterton) 21pts; 5. Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora) 21pts; 6. Brett Roberts (Mataura) 20pts; 7. Leon Samuels (Invercargill) 20pts; 8. Ringakaha Paewai (Gore) 14; 9. Alex Smith (Rakaia) 10pts; 10. Casey Bailey (Riverton) 10pts; 11. Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 9pts; 12 Matene Mason (Masterton) 9pts; 13. Lionel Taumata (Gore) 8pts; 14. Willy McSkimming (Oamaru) 8pts; 15. Aaron Haynes (Feilding) 7pts; 16. Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 7pts; 17. Jimmy Samuels (Marton) 5pts; 18. Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 3pts; 19. Phil Wedd (Silverdale) 3pts; 20. Duncan Higgins (Blenheim) 2pts; 21. James Ruki (Te Kuiti) 2pts; 22. Paul Hodges (Geraldine) 2pts; 23. Beau Guelfi (Gisborne) 1pt.