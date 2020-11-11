AGC Training ticks over with military precision after the arrival of airforce man Warren Mant

Former military man Warren Mant sees himself as a conduit between management and tutors in his new role with AGC Training in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

AGC Training has always provided a smooth ride on the journey through learning, but now delivers it with military precision.

For decades the Private Training Establishment (PTE) has placed its focus firmly on the student and how best to get them across the line at graduation before often placing them in full-time employment.

But with the appointment of former military man Warren Mant as their learning and Ddevelopment officer the focus has shifted slightly to the tutor.

Mant's job will be to support tutors in their programme delivery to students.

Mant grew up in the Whanganui district, but has only recently returned after a long career in the military and a short stint instructing at Outward Bound in the Marlborough Sounds.

He joined the RNZAF as a physical training instructor, but for the last six or seven years of his time in the airforce his focus was on management elements, including a long spell managing the medical centre at Ohakea near Bulls.

On leaving the armed forces Mant returned to his routes in the physical training arena at Outward Bound.

"I joined Outward Bound in September, but then Covid-19 hit," Mant said.

"My parents in Whanganui are not getting any younger, so I returned home to be closer to them and it's great to be home."

Physical training was always an ideal career for the former topline sportsman. In his younger years Mant was a keen rugby player for the Kaierau club and played one game for Whanganui in the 15-man game.

"I played a lot of sevens for Whanganui, though," Mant recalled.



"I have only been at AGC Training for a short time, but it has a real whānau feeling to it. Everyone who works at here is very student-focused. Everything we do is designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, confidence and work ethic to be valued in the workplace."

He sees himself as a conduit between management and the tutors with student needs always firmly in mind.

And that's were Mant's values align well with AGC Training's intent to not only educating students in their chosen field, but also giving them life skills to thrive in today's ever changing world.

"I love the fact that our tutors and other support staff have real buy-in to the overall holistic development of the young men and women that come to us for training."

AGC Training is currently accepting enrolments for:

• Rural Animal Technician L5

• Carpentry L3

• BCATS VP L2

• Farming Systems L3

• Animal Care L3

• Kupenga (Intensive Literacy and Numeracy programme)