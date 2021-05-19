$25,000 paid for Teviot Valley bull at national sale

Hereford bull Limehills Stardom fetched $25,000 for vendors Gray and Robyn Pannett, of Millers Flat, at a national seed stock sale in Palmerston North last week. Photo / Supplied

A Teviot Valley bull fetched the top price at a national seed stock sale last week.

Limehills Stardom brought $25,000 for vendors Limehills Herefords owners Gray and Robyn Pannett, of Millers Flat.

Gray Pannett said the sale price of the 20-month Hereford bull was because of his strong pedigree and high intramuscular fat.

Limehills Stardom was bought by North Island businesses Charwell Herefords and BeefGen.

The sale was held in Palmerston North on Tuesday last week, the day after the general meeting of the New Zealand Herefords Association.

The auction was the first inaugural fully electronic national seed stock sale for the breed, using PGG Wrightson platform bidr.

Limehills Herefords owners Gray and Robyn Pannett, of Millers Flat, have been breeding Herefords for about 50 years. Photo / Supplied

The bulls in the sale stayed on their home farms and would be transported to the winning bidders, Pannett said.

Limehills Stardom was sired by Limehills Streaker - "one of the leading bulls in Australasia", which "cleaned up" in a Beef + Lamb New Zealand trial by having the highest intramuscular fat percentages of any breed in the project.

Limehills Herefords stud had been running for about 50 years.

The 42nd bull sale would be held on the Pannetts' 4200ha sheep and beef farm on June 1.

The other Southern vendors to sell a bull were Robert, Mary-Anne and Peter Kane, of Tapanui, who fetched the third-highest price of $14,000 for Westholm Justin.

Robert Kane said he was "very happy" with the price for his bull.