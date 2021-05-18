Ospri campaign targets hunters on how to prevent the spread of TB

Photo / File

A nationwide TB education campaign for hunters has been launched.

The campaign aims to provide hunters with the advice they need to keep themselves and their whānau safe, while ensuring the disease is not spread unintentionally, Ospri said.

Hunters sometimes came across bovine tuberculosis (TB) infected animals during their hunting activity, Ospri general manager, disease management, Simon Andrew said.

As a result, they may not know what to do when it came to reporting, or handling and disposing of these infected animals, Andrew said.

"To ensure hunters do the right thing when they kill a wild animal, whether it be a deer or pig, we're asking them to raise the alarm if they find something suspicious."

"What we've got to remember is that we're dealing with a disease that humans can catch. It's a form of TB which is detrimental to our health."

Watch the Ospri hunter education video below:

Andrew said there were a few simple steps hunters could take to reduce the risk of bovine TB spreading:

• Diseased animals must be left where they've been killed, and hunters must report the animal to the landowner.

• Minimise disease spread - never move a carcass to the next hunting site.

• If you suspect disease, take a picture if you can and note the location before sending the information to info@ospri.co.nz.

If you suspect a carcass is infected, call 0800 482 463. Ospri will investigate and make arrangements for the disposal of the carcass.

More information can be found on Ospri's website here.