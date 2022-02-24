Wool report: Positives for the industry

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Jamie Mackay from The Country spoke with Grant Edwards GM of Wool for PGG Wrightson and started with a topic on everybody's mind right now: Russia.

Now that New Zealand had joined with other western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia, Mackay asked if it would make much difference to Kiwi sheep farmers if they couldn't export their wool there?



Edwards had a one-word answer: No.

Last year there were a hundred and fifty bales to Russia and there was general agreement that losing that amount of wool export was not going to destroy the industry, he said.



Mackay turned to some positives around the wool industry, such as the work being done by Kate Macdonald.



Macdonald, from Te Anau, decided to add value to her family's wool clip by knitting homespun woollen jerseys.

Mackay recalled jerseys his mum knitted for him being itchy and asked Edwards how Macdonald tackled the problem.

Macdonald worked closely with the wool industry and a Dunedin-based manufacturer, Edwards said.

It was a great story about a passionate young woman working with her family to develop homespun jerseys, he said.

Mackay finished up by talking about how most shearing competitions had been cancelled this year but they're determined to finish with the PGG Wrightson VetMed Shearing Circuit, now in its 50th year. He said it was wonderful they were forging ahead with it.

Edwards agreed, saying it had been a challenge but the passion within the industry made it happen.

Everyone was looking forward to the finals on March 5 on the Paterson family property at Armadale, he said.