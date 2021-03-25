Wool report: New Zealand Shears around the corner

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

This week The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Grant Edwards to look at the wool market this month.

Edwards was in Te Kuiti, the shearing capital of New Zealand and commented on the dry conditions.

There had been a boost in the market, with wool lifting 50-60 cents greasy throughout February and March, Edwards said.

With reference to yesterday's lacklustre sales in Christchurch, Edwards said every time there was a lift in the market it "takes a breather at some stage".

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Shears were coming up in Te Kūiti next month.

This year would be extra special, as last year's event was cancelled for the first time in 60 odd years.

Mackay asked about the wool types and what the difference in the market was.

The Australian market for fine wools continued to be steady and it was encouraging to see lifts across all cross breeds in New Zealand, Edwards said.

Second shearing continued to be implemented among farmers, particularly with hoggets.

Edwards said second shearing was a key management and quality tool.

Mackay praised PGG Wrightson's efforts at the Wanaka (Upper Clutha) A&P show, where its charity auction raised $58,000 for The Neonatal Trust.

Edwards thanked all those involved, especially the Wallace family (Sir. Tim Wallace).