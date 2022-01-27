Wool report: Market remains in the doldrums

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Jamie Mackay from The Country takes his monthly look at the state of the wool market.

Good news seems to be in short supply as the wool market remains in the doldrums.

Mackay asked Rob Cochrane, PGG Wrightson's South Island Wool Procurement Manager if this was an accurate perception.

Cochrane agreed that the market had been very flat, although he pointed out there had been a slight increase in recent days which had been good for farmers – although it wouldn't be too much help for the bottom line.

Mackay said he had a sheep farmer mate in Southland who was barely covering his costs with his annual shearing, which was surely a tough place for farmers to be in.

Unfortunately, this had been the situation for the past twelve to eighteen months, Cochrane said.

Listen below:

Costs of production were going up and nobody had spare money in their back pocket – especially farmers from their wool cheque, he said.

Cochran saw little scope for improvement in the near future either.

As for the shearing side of things, Mackay said it was becoming more difficult to find shearers.

Shearing was hard, physical work and the cost of providing the service was going up, he said.

The shearing industry was finding it difficult, as not a lot of young people were coming forward, Cochrane said.

As for wool quality, a wet, cold spring and a warm, humid summer usually meant a yellowing of the wool fleece, Mackay said.

Cochrane agreed that a lot of poorer coloured, low yielding wool was coming through and even lambswool was exhibiting poorer colour.

Some fleeces were yielding less than 70 per cent and a lot of this was due to feed and the condition of the animal, Cochrane said.