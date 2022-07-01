PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Rowena Duncum from The Country got the word on wool from Grant Edwards, GM of Wool for PGG Wrightson.

Today's hot topic is the new Free Trade Agreement with the EU and the big question is: what's in it for New Zealand wool growers?

Not a lot according to Edwards.

Between 25 and 30 per cent of New Zealand's wool exports go to the EU - mostly Italy, Germany and Lithuania - with no tariffs currently in place on greasy or scoured wool.

Edwards was waiting to see more detail as the agreement had only just come out - and wool hadn't even been mentioned.

Duncum turned to the last wool sale of the season which had just taken place. She asked Edwards how it went.

Unfortunately, it didn't finish on as high a note as PGG Wrightson had hoped, Edwards said.

There was a degree of past wools being re-offered and some of the quality was down, with yellowing wools and wools with vegetable matter, he said.

But pre-lamb wools attracted good demand and Edwards said PGG Wrightson was about to get into the fine wool season and the merino space was certainly looking very positive.