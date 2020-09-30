Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ is encouraged by many of the pragmatic solutions being put on the table for agriculture policies to encourage sustainable, profitable farming.

Working in partnership with the next government, whoever that was, was a priority, and it was pleasing to see parties putting a largely positive vision forward for New Zealand agriculture, DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel said.

DairyNZ welcomed the discussion around farming, as dairy farmers were keen to see practical policies on the table, Van der Poel said.

"As a food-producing nation, we are at the forefront of free-range farm systems, safe nutritious food, sustainability and economic value. It's vital we get policies right."

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel. Photo / Supplied

Van der Poel said it was good to see both the parties discussing key policies to help, and work with, the food and fibre sector and farmers.

"What will be most helpful to NZ Inc. is for any incoming government to sit down after being elected and work through the issues and plans together with the sector and farmers."

DairyNZ was keen to see pragmatic and enduring solutions that would deliver for rural communities, the environment, farm systems and the economy, Van der Poel said.

Some aspects of policy proposals appeared particularly valuable – including Labour's support for farm plans and committing funding to help their implementation; and National's proposal to revisit some regulations, investment in broadband and RMA changes, Van der Poel said.

An investment in farm plans was valued, as DairyNZ had advocated for Farm Environment Plans and had a target in place, he said.

"Through the sector's Dairy Tomorrow strategy, we have a commitment to have all farms with an environment plan by 2025. This underpins our sector's efforts to improve the health of rivers and streams, protect biodiversity and reduce emissions."

Increased support to implement farm plans would go some way to helping farmers deliver on this commitment."

Farmers were also affected by significant regulation and compliance changes, and a revisit proposed by National to water quality and climate change targets had merit to ensure they were grounded in science, fair and achievable, he said.

"Many of the concerns we have raised in our recent View from the Cow Shed farmer survey have come through this election, which is encouraging – particularly investing in rural connectivity and reforming the RMA."