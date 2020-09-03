Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Covid-19 has been an additional challenge for Fonterra but the co-op has been working hard to mitigate any risks, says Fraser Whineray.

"We've been thinking hard about [Covid-19] since the end of last season when we were having to manage a lot of bubbles, PPE, additional sanitisers, distancing, car pooling - you name it," Fonterra's Chief Operating Officer told The Country Sport Breakfast's Lee Piper.

Workers at the co-op had to keep a number of plates spinning to make sure everything ran smoothly, said Whineray.

"Only having essential workers there to make all the great products and test them all for our consumers overseas and keeping the milk coming off the farms - and keeping our customers satisfied at the same time."

One exciting development was news that a piece of Fonterra bioprocessing equipment could help a New Zealand company produce a Covid-19 vaccine.

Fonterra's has lent biotech company CVC an homogeniser, which is used to break up particles, to assist vaccine researchers trying to access specialised equipment as they work towards first clinical trials.

"The homogeniser in this instance is being used to break open bacteria that CVC has created, which will make biobeads," said Whineray.

"It's incredible, they make biobeads in the bacteria, you put it thorough the homogeniser and at pressure, it breaks open the bacteria and releases the biobeads."

Listen below:



"So it's a very high technology application they're using it for - these small homogenisers aren't something that's lying around in the shed but we have them at our Fonterra research and development centre in Palmerston North."

"We're happy to lend it, and see if they can help with a vaccine made right here in Aotearoa."