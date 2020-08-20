Content brought to you by Fonterra.

While it's tough going into another lockdown, customers can rest assured that Fonterra will keep collecting milk, no matter what Covid-19 throws the co-op's way.

There were three things New Zealanders could rely on Fonterra for during the latest restrictions, Managing Director for Co-operative Affairs Mike Cronin told The Country Sport Breakfast's Lee Piper.

"We've got to make sure that milk's collected, we produce it safely and that we keep the supermarket shelves stocked with good products too."

Supermarket queues were not the only difference seen during Covid-19 shopping, Cronin said, as he had noticed customers buying three litres of milk instead of the usual two.

However this time the "initial excitement" of lockdown had settled down a little bit, said Cronin.

"It's steady but it's not peaking like it did initially. I guess people are hearing those messages like shop normally and don't stockpile."

Whatever happened with Covid-19, Fonterra remained fully prepared for the country to return to any lockdown level, and had been taking staff temperatures daily since the first restrictions came into place, Cronin said.

Also in today's interview: Cronin talked about how restrictions could impact Fonterra farmers dealing with calving around New Zealand.